Xiaomi India appoints Muralikrishnan B as president of the company

Xiaomi India has elevated Muralikrishnan B as president of Xiaomi India. After serving as chief operating officer (COO) since 2018, in his new role as president of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B will be responsible for day to day operations, services, public affairs, strategic projects and will continue to work towards strengthening the company’s commitment towards the Make in India and Digital India initiative. As per the company, the appointment will come into effect on August 1, 2022.

Muralikrishnan comes with over 25 years of experience in the consumer tech domain and has been instrumental in the brand’s growth across offline sales, service and operations, among others. Under Muralikrishnan’s able leadership, the company has witnessed strong growth across categories and has substantially scaled its organisational capabilities, execution machinery and built a solid foundation in the offline retail segment.

Xiaomi India will focus towards reinforcing its commitment to the country, and will continue to stay true to its core philosophy of delivering innovation for everyone.

Xiaomi Corporation (Xiaomi) was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. Xiaomi claims to continuously pursue technological innovations, compelling user experience and operational efficiency. The company aims to build products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in the first quarter of 2022, as per reports. Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

