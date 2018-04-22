Wuhan Summit: Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping to chart a new course for India-China bilateral ties

Shushma Swaraj is in China for talks with Wang and to take part in the two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from tomorrow. (Reuters)

Wuhan Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come together from April 27 to April 28 for a summit meeting in Wuhan city of China to improve bilateral relations and enhance mutual communication between the countries. “President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi will have an informal summit on April 27-28 in Wuhan (China),” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a joint media event today.

After the talks between visiting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi at the event ended, Wang said, “Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the central Chinese city at the invitation of President Xi.”

“The two leaders will have communications of a strategic nature concerning the once in a century shifts going on in the world. They will also exchange views on overarching long-term and strategic matters concerning the future of China-India relations,” Wang said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be representing India for the first time in SCO Foreign ministers meeting. “On behalf of the Chinese side, I once again offer congratulations to India becoming a member of SCO and express a warm welcome to the minister for representing India for the first time in SCO foreign ministers meeting,” said Wang Yi.

“My discussion with Minister Wang Yi was to prepare for the informal meeting between our leaders. The informal summit will be an important occasion for them to exchange views on bilateral and international matters from an over-arching and long-term perspective with the objective of enhancing mutual communication at the level of leaders,” Swaraj said.

The summit would serve as a platform where both Modi and Xi will try to work out a new paradigm for the bilateral ties severed with a host of disputes and differences, according to PTI sources.

This is going to be the fourth visit of Modi to China since he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.

The meeting between Modi and Xi will take place after a series of high-level discussions between top officials from New Delhi and Beijing. The meeting had started with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang’s visit to India in December.

The two countries also held 11th Joint Economic Group meeting and the fifth Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) here recently.