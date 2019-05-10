Wrote to judges for inquiry panel of ex-SC judges on allegations against CJI: AG Venugopal

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2019 10:36:34 PM

The law officer also said that he wrote the second letter clarifying his position that the earlier one was written in his personal capacity as a senior bar member having an experience of 65-years.

Attorney General, Venugopal, SC judge, CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S A Bobde, sexual harassment, sexual harassment allegation, india newsAttorney General K K Venugopal. (PTI)

Attorney General K K Venugopal Friday said he had written to all the Supreme Court judges for setting up of a committee of three former apex court judges to look into sexual harassment allegations against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, before the in-house panel was constituted. Clarifying his position on reported differences with the government on the issue and that he was contemplating resigning, Venugopal told PTI: “The report in the ‘Wire’ is wholly incorrect except for the fact that I wrote a letter and clarified it.”

The top law officer said he had written the letter on April 22, before a three member in-house committee headed by Justice S A Bobde was set up to hold an inquiry into the allegations of a former apex court woman employee against CJI Gogoi. “I admit that I had written a letter before the appointment of an in-house inquiry committee seeking appointment of three retired judges of the Supreme Court,” Venugopal said.

The law officer also said that he wrote the second letter clarifying his position that the earlier one was written in his personal capacity as a senior bar member having an experience of 65-years. The In-House Inquiry Committee had on May 6 given clean chit to the CJI saying it “found no substance” in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the apex court.

The 3-member Committee constituted on April 23 had completed its task in 14 days by proceeding ex-parte as the woman had opted out of the inquiry on April 30 after participating for three days. The Committee, also comprising two woman judges of the apex court — Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee — had on May 1 recorded the statement of the CJI who had appeared before it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Wrote to judges for inquiry panel of ex-SC judges on allegations against CJI: AG Venugopal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition