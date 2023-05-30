Protesting wrestlers threaten to immerse medals into Ganga, begin fast until death

Two days after alleging manhandling by Delhi Police personnel and being booked on charges of rioting among others, wrestlers who were sitting on a protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual misconduct have now threatened to immerse their medals into the Ganga river in Haridwar at 6 PM on Tuesday.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who had staged a 38-day sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding action against Singh, a BJP MP, were detained as they undertook a march to the Parliament on Sunday. The police said they were detained for breaking the law as they did not have permission from the police to undertake the march.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who was among the protesters, said that the system and the police were treating them as criminals while the alleged oppressor was roaming scot-free.

“We don’t need these medals now… The system uses us as a mask to advertise itself and then harasses us. When we speak against this, it prepares to throw us in jail,” a statement shared by Punia on Twitter read.

“At 6 PM today, we will immerse our medals in the Ganga at Haridwar. We shall forever be grateful to the nation,” it added.

“A polluted system is doing its job and we are doing ours. People will now have to decide whether they stand with the daughters of India or with the system that has oppressed them,” the statement read.

On Sunday, the wrestlers’ protest came to an abrupt end as the Delhi Police removed the tents, mattresses etc used by the protesting wrestlers and took them away. Visuals showed a scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and the police who tried to contain them.

The protesting wrestlers have said that their movement is far from over and the fight will continue till Singh is arrested.