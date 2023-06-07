Wrestlers protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Rakesh Tikait meet Sports minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi

Olympic medal-winning wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who are leading protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have reached Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s residence for talks after a late-night invite from the BJP leader.

The wrestlers are accompanied by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

“The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” Thakur tweeted late last night.

This comes only four days after the wrestlers met with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their concerns.

Punia, in an interview with NDTV, said the protesters were asked by the government to not talk about the meet. Punia also denied any settlement with the Home Minister, stating that Shah informed them that an investigation was underway.

“The protest movement hasn’t died down, it will continue. We have been strategising on how to take it forward,” Punia told the news channel. “The athletes aren’t satisfied with the government’s response, neither is the government agreeing to our demands.”

The top wrestlers are demanding the arrest of their federation chief, who is accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, filed two FIRs and ten complaints of molestation against the WFI chief hours after the Supreme Court ordered them to do so.

The complaints were registered on April 21, and the FIRs were filed on April 28 at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station.

Brij Bhushan has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.