Wrestler Sushil Kumar, absconding in murder case, files anticipatory bail application in Delhi court

Sushil has claimed in his application that the entire investigation has been conducted with a pre-determined and biased mindset.

Olympian Sushil Kumar has filed an anticipatory bail application at Rohini court today, saying that the case against him was biased and the allegations were made to tarnish his reputation. Sushil is accused in the murder case of another wrestler Sagar Rana who was beaten to death while two of his friends were assaulted allegedly by the Olympian wrestler and his associates on May 4 at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Rana had been training at the stadium. While Sushil Kumar has denied his involvement in the case, he has been on the run since then.

Sushil has claimed in his application that the entire investigation has been conducted with a pre-determined and biased mindset. He alleged that victims in the case have criminal antecedents, and when Sushil asked them to vacate a property that belonged to his wife, they tried to falsely implicate him.

He also stated that the firearms recovered from a Scorpio car did not belong to him. The court was told that a delay of 5-6 hours was made in registering the FIR to falsely implicate Sushil.

On May 17, Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provides information about Sushil Kumar’s whereabouts leading to his arrest. It had also announced Rs 50 lakh reward for information about Sushil’s aide Ajay Kumar.

The Delhi Police has so far failed to apprehend the two-time Olympic medallist and nine others in connection with the murder of the 23-year-old wrestler. A Delhi court had issued non-bailable warrants against Kumar and nine others on Saturday. The police had also issued a Look-Out-Circular (LoC) against him.

An FIR was registered against Sushil under Sections 302 (Murder), 365 (Abduction), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Model Town police station.