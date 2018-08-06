Wow! So proud of her! This 96-year-old Amma from Kerala passes her life’s 1st ever exam, scores full marks

Karthyayini Amma (Image Courtesy: twitter.com/ LogicalIndians video)

Karthyayini Amma, the oldest student of district’s literacy mission of Alappuzha, a small city in the state of Kerala, wrote her life’s first exam at the age of 96. Amma even scored full marks in the reading section of the literacy test that was conducted on Sunday.

Sathi, her teacher-coordinator told TNM that, despite her age, Amma was calm and confident while she came to sit for her exams in Kanichenellur government Lower Primary School in Cheppad of Alappuzha.

The exam that the 96-year-old sat for was equivalent to 4th standard and was conducted by the Kerala Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham scheme. The 100-marks exam had three-section divided into reading, writing and maths. Out of the three sections, Amma scored full marks of 30 out of 30 in the reading section, the teacher-coordinator informed TNM, while the results of the other two parts containing 40 for written Malayalam and 30 marks for maths are still awaited.

Happy to learn that 96 year old Shri Karthiyani Amma is appearing for Sakshar examination conducted by Kerala state Sakshar mission. She is setting a great example. Education leads to empowerment . Wish all unlettered elders follow her example. #education #empowerment — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 6, 2018

Sathi also informed that “Karthyayini Amma was unhappy that the question paper did not ask everything she studied. She feels she studied too much for no reason.” “She seems fairly confident about acing the written round as well,” she further added.

Kerala Literacy Mission’s Aksharalaksham scheme is a fully funded Government of Kerala initiative for continuing education, taken for the estimated 18 lakh illiterates and 12 lakh neo-literates residents of the state. Around 45,000 senior citizens from across the state wrote the Literacy Mission’s tests this year.

Breaking all stereotypes, one #Karthyayani #Amma from #Kerala‘s Alappuzha district is all set to enter grade four, thereby possibly becoming the oldest student in the #state. pic.twitter.com/PwDpIErcR3 — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) June 21, 2018

Amma also enrolled herself for the literacy mission in January this year and will be in fourth standard equivalent after qualifying the written and math test. She also got tutored by her next-door neighbour, Lekha Raju, for Malayalam and maths for the past six months to seat for the exam. Amma also used to revise her lessons with other people from her neighbourhood who were sitting for the exams.

Currently, Amma has aimed at mastering her English language skills and is reading an English book in the free time she got after the exams. “The book was gifted to her by a Malayalam channel. She says she wants to practice her English before standard four begins,” Sathi informed TNM.