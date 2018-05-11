Wow! Free high-speed internet likely for 20 lakh families of this state

Decks have been cleared for the Rs 1,028-crore Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) joint venture. (Reuters)

Decks have been cleared for the Rs 1,028-crore Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) joint venture. KFON, likely to be completed by 2020, is set to emerge as the country’s first high-speed internet initiative which will be free to 20 lakh BPL families and available at subsidised rates for other citizens. The state Cabinet this week gave the go-ahead to form the JV between the state government, its IT infrastructure arm and the state electricity board (KSEB). A release from the CMO (chief minister’s office) confirmed that the council of ministers has approved the memorandum of association and the articles of association of the JV.

As a project with a plan outlay of Rs 1,029 crore, KFON is likely to break even in about 10 years. Since transmission towers of the KSEB have capacity for optical fibre network, KFON would joyride this facility. After announcing internet access as a basic right, the government targets to set up 2,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots. About 30,000 government offices and educational institutions will be under its ambit. The first set of 200 WiFi hotspots will be in place in a year and Rs 28 crore has been allocated in the state budget 2018-2019 for public Wi-Fi, including payment for service providers.

“Tenders for setting up the fibre optic network will be floated soon. To speed up the tendering process, without getting stalled over the formation of the proposed KFON JV, State IT Infrastructure has been mandated to float the tenders,” a spokesperson of the CMO told FE.