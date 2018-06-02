Wow! Best wedding dancer on earth? Meet Sanjeev Srivastava – Things you may not know about him

This man’s amazingly awesome dance video is going massively viral on the internet.

This man’s amazingly awesome dance video is going massively viral on the internet. The video showing him dancing to the Govinda-Neelam’s blockbuster song ‘Aapke aa jaane se’ (Khudgarz). The video is eating the internet s0 much so that famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are praising him on Twitter. The name of this man is Sanjeev Srivastava. He is winning hearts on internet due to his super cool dance moves. Here are things to know about him:-

– Sanjeev Srivastava hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha

– He is based out of Bhopal

– He is a professor

– He is doing dance shows since 1982

– He has learnt these amazing dance skills from his mother, but he follows Govinda too

About the super viral video:-

-The video was shot on 12th May during the ladies’ sangeet ceremony as a part of his wife’s brother’s wedding ceremony

– The ceremony took place in MP’s Gwalior

WATCH: What his wife Anjali Srivastava has to say on the dance video going viral:-

#WATCH Vidisha(Madhya Pradesh):Dancing sensation Professor Sanjeev Srivastava’s wife Anjali reacts on husband’s dance going viral on social media pic.twitter.com/lUdYnIMKCN — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

WATCH: What dancing sensation Professor Sanjeev Srivastava has to say on his dance video breaking the internet

#WATCH Vidisha(Madhya Pradesh): Hear from dancing sensation Professor Sanjeev Srivastava on his jig going viral on social media pic.twitter.com/5Yi8yp2uLS — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Reactions of Raveena Tandon, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others:-

Raveena Tandon says, “A big hug to him.”

Faaaaab!!!!! a big hug to him !!!! https://t.co/IaJRpQ9Xsh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 31, 2018

Veer-Zaara actress Divya Dutta says, “Wow!!! Ardent Govinda fan!!! Well done.”

Wow!!! Ardent Govinda fan!!! Well done https://t.co/Mdo854Wczr — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 31, 2018

BJP leader and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan heaps praise on Sanjeev on Twitter:-

Reacting to the praises that he is getting over his dance video, Sanjeev Srivastava says, “This is an unreal feeling. I can’t believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support.” He added, “I have been dancing since 1982. Now, I hope to get more opportunities.”