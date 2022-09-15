‘Would have shot them in the head’: Abhishek Banerjee on BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protests

Moments after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the police could have shot at the agitators at BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally, her cousin and state minister Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday went a step further and said that he would have shot the protesters in the head, had he been present at the site.

Mamata, in an official meeting, had slammed the BJP for creating mayhem in the city on Tuesday and vandalising public property. Replying to BJP’s claims of police brutality, Mamata said that the cops acted in a restricted manner. Later, Abhishek visited Kolkata (central) ACP Debjit Chatterjee, who was injured during the BJP march, at the state-run SSKM hospital.

Our Hon'ble National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc met with @KolkataPolice officer Shri Debjit Chatterjee, who was BRUTALLY ATTACKED BY @BJP4Bengal GOONS yesterday.#ShameOnBJP for mercilessly attacking those who give their all to protect us! pic.twitter.com/Ot5nEd8YiM — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 14, 2022

After visiting the injured police official, Abhishek told reporters, “I salute the officer for his patience and his handling of the riots. If I was there, I would have shot them in the head. If the police wanted to teach the stone-pelters a lesson, they could have opened fire on them. The game would have ended even before it had started. But that didn’t happen. The very fact that the police showed restraint in the face of adversity is the biggest change in our system.”

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Abhishek reiterated Mamata’s stand and said that in a democracy there is place for protests, but no place for any violence. “You can protest in a democracy. However, that doesn’t mean that you (BJP) will take up arms and resort to violence. The cops were saved as they were wearing safety helmets. Otherwise, there would have been many causalities among the police.”

The Trinamool MP further said that he is keenly waiting for the action the Kolkata High Court takes after BJP’s widespread violence.

ACP Debjit Chatterjee and many police officers were injured after BJP workers allegedly attacked them during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march. According to reports, BJP workers had closed in on Debjit after finding him alone on the streets and started beating him up. Debjit managed to flee from the spot with a broken hand. A case of attempt to murder has been filed in connection with the incident.