Would have been buried alongside Karunanidhi’: At key DMK meet, MK Stalin trains guns at EPS government

DMK working president MK Stalin today broke his silence days after the demise of party supremo and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi and said that his father’s last wish was to be buried alongside Anna. Training guns at the ruling dispensation in the state over the row over grant of burial land along the Marina beach, Stalin said that he had begged the AIADMK government for the land to bury his father and party president M Karunanidhi who died on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Addressing an emergency executive meeting of the DMK convened by him here, Stalin lashed out at CM E Palanaswami for ‘letting us down’ by denying burial land according to the wish of Kalaingar. Stalin said that the entire credit for getting an order passed by the Madras High Court to allow the burial of Karunanidhi along the Marina beach goes to the legal team of the DMK. “I give the entire credit of the victory to lawyers. If this wouldn’t have happened then surely I would have been the person to be buried along with our leader,” he said.

Stalin further said that the DMK cadres must remain together and follow the footsteps of Karunanidhi. He said that he “will break all barriers with full vigour”.

“The party has lost our leader but I have lost the leader as well as my father,” he said. The meeting comes a day after Stalin’s elder brother and expelled party leader MK Alagiri claimed that he enjoys the support of the family and the ‘true’ loyalists of Karunanidhi.

Today’s meeting is being attended by all DMK bigwigs including Stalin’s younger sister and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi. According to reports, Stalin who is seen as the political heir of Karunanidhi will be elevated to the president post.