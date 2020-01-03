‘Worry about children dying, not CAA’: Amit Shah to Ashok Gehlot after Kota death toll goes over 100

At least a hundred infants have died at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital since the start of December. However, the Congress, the BJP alleges, is busy in opposing the CAA.

Kota infant deaths: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over the deaths of infants in Kota. He told Gehlot not to be concerned about the amendment citizenship law but worry about children dying in Kota. “Ashok Gehlot sir, we have not done anything new, have implemented one point of your manifesto and you are protesting. Do all this later, worry about the children who are dying every day in Kota. And don’t bow too much before Delhi’s court,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally organised in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At least a hundred infants have died at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital since the start of December. However, the Congress, the BJP alleges, is busy in opposing the CAA. Today, the Home Minister said that it was the time for the chief minister to focus on Kota deaths instead of CAA. The Congress has been opposing the CAA, calling it discriminatory.

However, the BJP today hit out at the Congress citing a state manifesto in which the grand old party had promised all-round development of people who have been displaced from Pakistan. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the Congress in its Rajasthan manifesto (2018) had specifically spoken about providing facilities for refugees from Pakistan including citizenship. “So what has changed between 2018 and 2019 that Congress is now opposing and inciting people against CAA? Sinister politics?” he asked.

On Wednesday, Amit Malviya had attacked the top leadership of Congress for not visiting Kota. “100 newborns die in a month, and no questions are being asked to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Kota is not so far away that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi cannot go there and this incident is not so minor that the media should take a blind eye to this negligence of the Congress government,” he said in a tweet.