Worli Election Results 2019: Aaditya Thackeray eyes bumper debut in electoral politics

Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, is contesting the Assembly elections from Worli seat in the Mumbai-Thane region, thus becoming the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election.

The Yuva Sena chief is pitted against the NCP candidate Suresh Mane, a Dalit leader. The Worli Assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena stronghold in the last three decades. Barring the 2009 elections, the Shiv Sena has won the seat continuously since 1990. In 2014 elections, Shiv Sena’s Sushil Shinde had won from Worli.

Aaditya, 29, is confident about his win from Worli. During the campaign, he went on foot marches in the constituency to seek public support and addressed several public meetings. The Shiv Sena bigwigs also held rallies in the Worli in Aaditya’s support.

If Aaditya wins from Worli, it would surely be a turning point for the Shiv Sena which time and again has projected itself as the big brother in the NDA in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena had initially projected Aaditya as the chief ministerial candidate and claimed that the next CM will be from the Sena camp. Aaditya even openly said that he will accept whatever responsibility is given to him. The BJP saw this only as a pressure tactic from the ally to get the lion’s share in the distribution of seats. However, after rounds of negotiations, the Shiv Sena agreed to contest from 124 seats while the BJP and others were allotted the remaining 164 seats.

If reports are to go by, the Shiv Sena could pitch for the Deputy CM’s post for Aaditya Thackeray if the ruling dispensation retains power and the Shiv Sena improves its tally from the 2014 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the elections, Aaditya had also embarked on ‘Maha Janaashirwad Yatra’ across the state to garner support for the party and received overwhelming support. Most of the exit polls predicted Aaditya emerging victorious from the Worli seat.