‘World’s most powerful selfie ever’: Houston kid’s click with Trump and Modi gets social media talking

The boy’s smart and timely action has impressed a number of Twitter users. (Photo: White House)

A Houston kid’s smart selfie with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy Modi event has created a buzz on Twitter. The boy, a part of a welcome team for the dignitaries, gently asked for a selfie form both leaders when they were on their way inside a hall to attend the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. Trump first appears to say something to him and then agrees for a picture. Modi, who had walked past a few steps by then, returns to join Trump for the perfect shot. The boy’s smart and timely action has impressed a number of Twitter users who appreciated the child’s presence of mind and called the snap with both leaders as the most powerful selfie ever.

After the selfie was clicked, Modi can be seen bursting into laughter and patting the boy on his back in appreciation, while Trump also shook hands with him and girls standing nearby before entering the hall.

Before Modi and Trump took the stage at Houston’s NRG stadium, the event saw and a number of cultural events. It was followed by a speech by a number of US lawmakers who welcomed PM Modi to the event. Finally, when the PM entered the stage, he waived to the audience of over 50,000 Indian-Americans and also bowed down before them in gratitude for their affection with folded hands before moving out to receive Trump. It was when he had received Trump and was coming back to the hall, that the young land requested them for the selfie

Last night PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, addressing close to 50,000 Indian Americans, appreciated the work done by each other towards development in their respective countries. Trump appreciated Modi saying that the latter has worked really well to lift over 30 million people out of poverty. Trying to set a chord, with the audience Modi also asked the audience to give a standing ovation to President Trump, after the latter affirmed US’ fight against terrorism alongside India.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the cute action of the boy’ selfie with two great leaders:

Wonderful experience about selfie by the Child of Indian origin,of Our Prime Minister,Modi ji and President ,Donald Trump of USA,shows their broadmindedness towards the people of India.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Surinder Kumar (@Surinde09514916) September 23, 2019

Wow that kid got a a golden selfie… Priceless… Selfie of the decade… Very lucky… Anyways Trump got the idea how to began an election campaign ????????, Modi tips will work for Trump.. — GAURAV THOMBRE DESHMUKH (@gaurav_thombre) September 23, 2019

That boy in White, who took a selfie with Trump n Modi is a celebrity now! — Sri Nadiminti???????? (@srinadiminti) September 22, 2019

#HowdyModi Did that smart kid in white kurta just manage to take a selfie with PM Modi and President Trump together! That kid will go places???????? ???????????????? — Aruna Krishnan അരുണ കൃഷ്ണൻ अरुणा कृष्णन ???????? (@Arunakrishnan) September 22, 2019

Addressing the audience, PM Modi said that since he took over, his government threw away a number of negatives, including Article 370. He went on to say that with this stay the people of Jammu and Kashmir now have equal rights and privileges as people of other states.