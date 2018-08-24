World’s most expensive! Arunachal tea variety sells for whopping Rs 40,000 per kg, breaks neighbour Assam’s record

Arunachal’s Golden Needle tea variety consists of small buds which are carefully plucked.

Arunachal Pradesh has marked its entry on world tea map, and how! If you are tea-lover and want to sip this famous variety of tea from the North-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, then be ready to shell out a bomb. It’s the “Golden Needle” tea variety from Arunachal Pradesh’s Donyi Polo tea estate. According to an IANS report, this tea variety was auctioned at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) for a whopping Rs 40,000 per kg during a pan India auction. 1.1 kg of the “Golden Needle” tea variety was sold to Assam Tea Traders, one of the oldest tea shops in Guwahati.

This broke the record created by an Assam tea variety auctioned in July that was sold at Rs 39,001 per kg. The GTAC had then claimed that the price is the highest across the world. The variety was the “Manohari Gold Tea”, which was an orthodox tea variety, fetched Rs. 39,001 during a pan India auction at the GTAC. The tea was sold by Contemporary Brokers and purchased by Saurabh Tea Traders of Guwahati for their upcountry buyers at Delhi and Ahmadabad.

Arunachal’s Golden Needle tea variety consists of small buds which are carefully plucked. The leaf has a coating of golden colour which makes it soft and velvety to the touch. This special golden needle tea liquor is bright golden with a sweet taste and rich aroma.

Manoj Kumar, manager of the Donyipolo Tea Estate that produced the Golden Needle tea told IANS that they took a lot of effort to make this type of speciality tea. Kumar added that such tea is made only when natural forces align with precise tea making skills. He said that earlier there were Silver Needles White Tea from Donyipolo Tea Estate garden which fetched them Rs. 17,001 per kg.

Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association was quoted saying by Indian Express that these type of speciality teas are attracting more and more buyers and producers to come together and use GTAC platform.