‘World trusts India on Kashmir over us’: Pakistan’s Interior minister gives Imran Khan a reality check

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah has left Prime Minister Imran Khan red-faced by admitting that Islamabad has failed in its attempt to corner New Delhi on the Kashmir issue.
Shah accused the “ruling elite” including PM Imran for “destroying the image of the country”.
“People do not believe us in the international community. We say they (India) impose curfew and are not giving medicines to people of Jammu and Kashmir. People do not believe us, but they believe them. The ruling elite has destroyed the country. The ruling elite of this country destroyed the name. People think we are not a serious nation,” news agency ANI quoted Ijaz Ahmed Shah, as saying during a show on private Pakistani news channel Hum News.
Shah, who had also worked in Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said that from Benazir Bhutto to Pervez Musharraf and Imran Khan everyone were part of the ‘ruling elite’. “Pakistan should now do a soul searching,” he said.
Incidentally, Pakistan minister’s statement came a day after country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi unsuccessfully tried to push the world community to question India over Kashmir. Speaking during a session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qureshi claimed that India has turned Kashmir into “largest caged prison on the planet” after scrapping Article 370.
India had rebuked Qureshi’s charge while describing Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism”. Replying to Pakistan’s charges, India’s representative at the UNHRC Vimarsh Aryan said Islamabad’s false narrative wasn’t surprising.
