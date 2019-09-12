‘World trusts India on Kashmir over us’: Pakistan’s Interior minister gives Imran Khan a reality check

Shah, who had also worked in Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said that from Benazir Bhutto to Pervez Musharraf and Imran Khan everyone were part of the ‘ruling elite’. “Pakistan should now do a soul searching,” he said.

Incidentally, Pakistan minister’s statement came a day after country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi unsuccessfully tried to push the world community to question India over Kashmir. Speaking during a session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qureshi claimed that India has turned Kashmir into “largest caged prison on the planet” after scrapping Article 370.

India had rebuked Qureshi’s charge while describing Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism”. Replying to Pakistan’s charges, India’s representative at the UNHRC Vimarsh Aryan said Islamabad’s false narrative wasn’t surprising.