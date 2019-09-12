‘World trusts India on Kashmir over us’: Pakistan’s Interior minister gives Imran Khan a reality check

By: |
Published: September 12, 2019 12:21:15 PM

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah has left Prime Minister Imran Khan red-faced by admitting that Islamabad has failed in its attempt to corner New Delhi on the Kashmir issue.

pakistan interior minister, ijaz ahemd shah, imran khan, pakistan latest news, kashmir issuePakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah (left) (Photo/ANI)

Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah’s remark: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come in for a rude shock a day ahead of his planned ‘jalsa’ in Muzaffarabad, his desperate bid to silence the seething anger against the Pakistani state in an occupied territory. As Pakistan struggles to garner support from the international community against India, country’s Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah has left Prime Minister Imran Khan red-faced by admitting that Islamabad has failed in its attempt to corner New Delhi on the Kashmir issue.


Shah accused the “ruling elite” including PM Imran for “destroying the image of the country”.

“People do not believe us in the international community. We say they (India) impose curfew and are not giving medicines to people of Jammu and Kashmir. People do not believe us, but they believe them. The ruling elite has destroyed the country. The ruling elite of this country destroyed the name. People think we are not a serious nation,” news agency ANI quoted Ijaz Ahmed Shah, as saying during a show on private Pakistani news channel Hum News.

Shah, who had also worked in Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said that from Benazir Bhutto to Pervez Musharraf and Imran Khan everyone were part of the ‘ruling elite’. “Pakistan should now do a soul searching,” he said.

Incidentally, Pakistan minister’s statement came a day after country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi unsuccessfully tried to push the world community to question India over Kashmir. Speaking during a session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qureshi claimed that India has turned Kashmir into “largest caged prison on the planet” after scrapping Article 370.

India had rebuked Qureshi’s charge while describing Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism”. Replying to Pakistan’s charges, India’s representative at the UNHRC Vimarsh Aryan said Islamabad’s false narrative wasn’t surprising.

“We are not surprised at Pakistan’s hysterical statements with false, fabricated narratives aimed to politicise and polarize this forum,” Aryan, first secretary in India’s permanent mission to the UNHRC said.

Later, talking to journalists on the sidelines of UNHRC, Qureshi once again raked up the Kashmir issue and said that present situation in the region could lead to “accidental war” between the two nuclear-power neighbouring nations. “You cannot rule out an accidental war. If the situation persists… then anything is possible, Qureshi told reporters.

Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue by raising the bogey of human rights violations have fallen on deaf ears. Contrary to tall promises back home, Pakistan restricted itself to making statements at the UNHRC and did not even call for a vote on passing a resolution on Kashmir, knowing fully well that it lacks even the minimum support from other countries in furthering its propaganda. Instead, Pakistan’s utterances have only led to a greater focus on its own record of human rights violations in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

