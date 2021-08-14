World Trade Centre to Times Square, these iconic US sites will celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day – check details

FIA said that a 6*10 feet tricolor will be hosted by India's Consular General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.

Even as celebrations of the 75th Independence Day have already begun in different parts of the country, the colours of independence are also going to be celebrated at different iconic spots around the world. The US World Trade Center which is one of the most iconic spots in the world will be illuminated with the shades of India’s national flag from the evening of August 15. Not only the World Trade Center, the Indian Independence Day will also be celebrated at two other famous places in the US namely- One Bryant Park and One Five One. These two iconic spots will also be decorated with the feisty lights and will continue to do so well after midnight till 2 AM.

Celebration of Independence Day at the World Trade Centre, which not only is US’ tallest building but was also the target of the world’s most deadly terrorist attack in September 2001, will be organised by the The South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF). The SAEF will also join forces with The Durst Organisation to lighten up the World Trade Center. The South Asian Engagement Foundation in a release was quoted as saying that the celebration is being undertaken to commemorate the world’s largest democracy’s Independence Day. India which is the second most populated country and a vibrant democracy is termed as the largest democracy in the world while the United States historically was the first country to adopt a pan-country democratic form of government.

Founding trustee of the SAEF Rahul Walia termed the celebratory event as a historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the peoples of the United States and India. Walia further said that the SAEF hopes to continue the tradition in future and enhance the celebratory experience for the people by incorporating more imagery on the podium. While the SAEF has urged people to pay a personal visit to the World Trade Center commemoration event, it has also made arrangements for online viewing of the event for people who would not like to step outside their houses amidst the constant fear of Coronavirus.

In another related development, the Federation of Indian Association (FIA) has announced its plans to hoist a massive tricolor on the occasion of Independence Day at the iconic TImes Square. FIA said that a 6*10 feet tricolor will be hosted by India’s Consular General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.