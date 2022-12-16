scorecardresearch
India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar was addressing a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

Written by India News Desk
‘World neither stupid nor forgetful’: S Jaishankar’s scathing rejoinder to Pakistani journalist who accused India of terrorism – WATCH
S Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs. (Express File photo)

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday came down heavily on terrorism being propagated from across the border and advised Pakistan to straighten up its act and behave like a good neighbour. Jaishankar, who is currently in New York, was addressing media persons at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing a signature event held under India’s presidency of the Council on ‘Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’.

“How long is South Asia going to see terrorism emanating from New Delhi, Kabul and, you know, Pakistan? How long they are going to be at war?” a journalist who identified himself as a reporter from Pakistan-based Geo TV asked Jaishankar during the interaction.

Watch S Jaishankar’s response here:

In a stern response to the question, which also had a mention of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Jaishankar advised the journalist to direct his question to the concerned minister in Pakistan.

“You know, you’re asking the wrong minister when you say how long will you do this. Because it is the ministers of Pakistan who will say how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism,” the minister said.

“At the end of the day, the world is not stupid. The world is not forgetful. And the world does increasingly call out countries, organisations and people who indulge in terrorism. And by taking that debate elsewhere, you are not going to hide it. You are not going to confuse anybody any more. People have figured it out,” Jaishankar added, further advising Pakistan to clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour.

“My advice is please clean up your act. Please try to be a good neighbour. Please try and contribute to what the rest of the world is trying to do today, which is economic growth, and progress, and development,” the EAM said.

Earlier, Jaishankar had launched a veiled attack on Pakistan stating that it should never be necessary to defend actions that the rest of the world deems objectionable.

“It also holds true for hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament, neither of which may be used as justification for preaching before the UN Security Council,” he added.

