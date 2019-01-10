World Hindi Day make us introspect about the status of this language, says Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj also launched a book on the contribution of Hindi in nation-building. (File photo)

Occasions like the Vishwa Hindi Diwas should make us introspect about the status of this language and what can be further done to promote it among people, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said Thursday.

“Some people say, we celebrate Hindi Diwas September 14, so, why do we celebrate World Hindi Day on January 10. To them, we say, we do not celebrate two different days, we celebrate both occasions,” she said.

Swaraj also launched a book on the contribution of Hindi in nation-building.

September 14 is important as Hindi had become a Rajbhasha on that day and January 10 is important as the first World Hindi Conference in 1975 was held in Nagpur where it was resolved to establish this language on a global platform.

Eleven such global conferences have been held, and they are held every three years.

“But, we celebrate it ever year, to examine ourselves and introspect about the status of this language and what can be further done to promote it among people,” Swaraj said.

Since 1975, World Hindi Conference has been organised in different countries like India, Mauritius, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States etc.