World Hindi Day 2019: Why World Hindi Day is observed on January 10? Check facts and significance

World Hindi Day is observed every year on January 10 to promote the greatness of the Hindi language. Hindi is India’s official language and is spoken by more than 250 million people across the World.

On World Hindi Day, the Ministry of External Affairs conducts events through its missions worldwide to spread the greatness of the Hindi language. The Department of Official Language – Rajbhasha also organises several special programmes to mark the day.

World Hindi Day: History

The first World Hindi Conference was held on January 10 in 1975. To commemorate this special day, World Hindi Day is celebrated on the same date every year. The first World Hindi Conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Nagpur. The first conference was attended by 122 delegates from 30 countries where then Mauritius Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam was the chief guest.

Apart from India, countries like United Kingdom, United States, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, have hosted the World Hindi Conference. Also, Persons of Indian Origin and non-residential Indians in many countries organise events to commemorate the day to spread the greatness of the language.

World Hindi Day vs National Hindi Divas

National Hindi Divas and World Hindi day are entirely different. National Hindi Diwas was first celebrated on September 14 in 1949 when the Constitution of India declared Hindi written in Devanagari Script as an official language. The day is observed within the country only.

On the other hand, the World Hindi Day is observed to promote the greatness of Hindi language at the global level.

World Hindi Day: Interesting facts about the Hindi language:

– Hindi is the official Language of India.

– Hindi as a language is the fourth most spoken in the world.

– Hindi is adopted as an official language of Pacific Island country Fiji.

– Adjectives and Nouns in Hindi grammar change according to gender.

– Hindi is a descendant of Sanskrit.

According to the Constitution, Hindi was declared as an official language but not the national language. Under Article 343, the official language of the Union has been prescribed, which includes English and Hindi in Devanagari script.