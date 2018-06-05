World Environment Day 2018: India is global host; check out theme, slogan, logo and activities

The main theme of the World Environment Day 2018 is ‘beat plastic pollution’.

World Environment Day (WED) 2018 is being celebrated today with India being the global host nation for the 43rd edition of the event. The main theme of the World Environment Day 2018 is ‘beat plastic pollution’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted a video on Twitter, greeting people of the occasion of the World Environment Day. “Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature.” World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 Every year since 1974.

World Environment Day celebration in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event to mark the occasion. He will also visit an exhibition set up on the occasion at the Rajpath lawns. Environment ministers, representatives from the United Nations, and members from various industry bodies will be among the various dignitaries attending the event, a statement said.

Prime Minister, in his latest edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, had underlined that India being named the official host of the World Environment Day celebrations was a recognition of the country’s growing leadership in tackling climate change issues. He had also urged people to shun plastic to protect the environment.

A storytelling session was held inside the carriage of the Delhi Metro yesterday with the objective to promote environmental awareness among children and other people on the eve of World Environment Day. The event was attended by nearly 150 participants including schools students, parents, teachers and officials from the DMRC, NBT, JICA and Kodansha.

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has said World Environment Day 2018 is not a “symbolic” celebration, but a mission. The minister invited people to take care of their Green Social Responsibility and urged them to take up Green Good Deeds in everyday life. He said 700 Green Good Deeds are available and people are required to take small positive actions without any extra efforts that can help conserve our environment.

On the eve of the World Environment Day, Greenpeace has urged Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to take a “hard look” at their production of plastics and commit to “100 per cent recycling” of their waste. Greenpeace India in a statement sent a strong message to the retailers and FMCG manufacturers, and urged them to “take responsibility for the trash they produce”.

A United Nations report on the World Environment Day said that governments should consider banning or taxing single-use bags or food containers to stem a tide of pollution and underlined that less than a 10th of all the plastic ever made has been recycled. The study, billed as the most comprehensive review of government action to curb single-use plastics, said up to 5 trillion plastic bags were used worldwide each year.

World Environment Day themes picked up every year are aimed at drawing people’s attention to different environmental concerns. This year, the World Environment Day theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. The theme is aimed at reducing the use of plastic and creating a global movement to clean up the planet.

A different nation hosts the official World Environment Day celebrations every year and this year its India. The move brings the world’s focus on the pressing environmental issue that the nation faces and draws support to the initiatives the country is taking to address them.