  3. World chefs’ congress on Oct 12-14 in Amritsar

The World Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee, under the aegis of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WorldChefs), will hold the first edition of the World Heritage Cuisine Summit and food festival from October 12-14 at the Qila Gobindgarh in Amritsar.

By: | Chandigarh | Published: September 14, 2018 10:34 PM
It will focus on inculcating an appreciation for food culture and traditions, good food habits and sustainable practices, he said.

The summit, hosted by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations, will celebrate traditional cuisine with live demonstrations, food tasting, presentations, panel discussions, master classes by chefs from around the world in the holy city, Chef Manjit Gill, Chairman, World Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee, said here Friday.

It will focus on inculcating an appreciation for food culture and traditions, good food habits and sustainable practices, he said.

