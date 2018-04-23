World Book Day 2018: Author wins rich applause from TMC’s Derek O’Brien; her identity will leave you stumped

World Book Day 2018: Today, O’Brien took to Twitter to laud his party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the littérateur.

World Book Day 2018: When Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien chose to shower praise on an author on the occasion of World Book Day, one expected that the the former quiz master would enlighten his many followers with a literary genius. WHat he instead did was something that politicians do best – praise the boss! Today, O’Brien took to Twitter to laud his party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the littérateur.

CM Banerjee, who has a daunting political presence, is also an author who does not keep the royalties earned from the 79 books she has written, Derek O’Brien said on Twitter.

According to TMC’s official website, Banerjee has been penning her political struggles since 1995. Banerjee, who is fondly called as Didi, has so far written 79 books. The fiesty West Bengal CM’s first book was ‘Upalabdhi’ which was published in 1995. “Apart from writing about her political struggle, Mamata Banerjee has also written poems, limericks, inspirational quotes, and articles. She has also penned books for children. Her books have been translated to Urdu and English also,” the official website says.

This author does not keep the royalties earned from the 79 books she has written #WorldBookDay https://t.co/EzwG80sQLW — Derek O’Brien (@derekobrienmp) April 23, 2018

Nine books penned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including five Bengali titles, have been released at the 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair in 2018. The five Bengali books include limericks, poems and articles. “I am an ordinary person… but I love to pen down my thoughts. I hope the books will be liked by everyone, including the young generation,” Banerjee had said while releasing all the nine books at the inauguration of the fair on January 30.

Apart from writing, Didi also wields the brush and her paintings have even made way to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. When President Ram Nath Kovind was gifted a painting by CM Banerjee last year, he said that it would always remain close to his heart. “I was more surprised to know when the honourable chief minister presented me with a painting, that it was her own painting. I assure you that it will, of course, be at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, but it will also remain close to my heart always,” Kovind said.

O’Brien had joined the Trinamool Congress back in 2004, when Banerjee’s party was fighting for survival and she was considered the grumpy opposition by the then ruling dispensation of West Bengal – Left led by CPI(M). O’Brien, a sports journalist-turned-quizmaster-turned-politician, is said to be close to CM Banerjee. He generally looks after the editorial aspect of the party and is a prominent speaker in the Upper House of Parliament.