Police have registered an FIR against three individuals, including two employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in connection with the death of a 48-year-old employee of the company in Pune.



The case was registered at Bhosari police station following a complaint filed by the deceased employee’s son. According to police, the employee was found dead at his residence on June 2. Authorities said the FIR has been filed under provisions relating to abetment of suicide and further investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far.

FIR names three individuals

The complaint refers to allegations involving two colleagues and a non-TCS employee, who have been named in the FIR. Police said the matter is under investigation.



Responding to the development, TCS said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

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TCS pledges full cooperation

“The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation,” the company added.



“As this is an ongoing process, it won’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage. We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees,” TCS said.