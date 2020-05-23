Workers in screening line waiting for trains hosed with disinfectant in Delhi

The incident took place when the they were waiting to board Shramik special trains for various states. Image: IE

COVID-19: Reports of disinfectant being sprayed on workers, labourers travelling from one state to another have emerged yet again. A large number of migrant workers were waiting for their medical screening when disinfectant was sprayed on them in Delhi. The incident took place when the they were waiting to board Shramik special trains for various states, the Indian Express reported.

Tanks having South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) initials were placed on the road and four workers started spraying disinfectants initially on the road outside the school and then towards the direction of the people. The IE report said that they were also asked to turn around and then it was sprayed directly on them. While some left coughing, others ran as the spray hit them. Many kids ran to find a hiding spot around the pillars or covered themselves with their bags. The Health Ministry had earlier issued an advisory stating that the government is not recommending spraying individuals under any circumstances as the chemicals in the disinfectant solution are harmful.

The municipality, justifying the action, emphasized that the officer who sprayed the migrants has also apologised to them and has ensured that they would be more careful in future. According to Sunil Sukhdev, a councillor at Lajpat Nagar, spraying disinfectants was not intentional. He explained that screening of people who were going to board Shramik Trains was happening opposite Hemu Kalani School which is in a residential area. The residents, therefore, requested the school area to be sanitised. This was done according to proper protocol but the pressure of the jetting machine could not be managed for a few seconds, and went in the direction of people.

To this, SDMC claimed that the officials apologised on the spot and later distributed food and water. Meanwhile, the migrants told the IE that they have been waiting for around two days in order to board the train and find a seat to go back to their homes in UP and Bihar.