Work or will tell public to ‘dhulai karo’: Nitin Gadkari warns RTO officials in Nagpur

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has warned government officials to be ready to face people’s ire if they fail to resolve their grievances. Addressing a programme of Laghu Udyog, an RSS-linked outfit in Nagpur on Saturday, Gadkari warned RTO officials that if public issues were not resolved, he will tell people to ‘dhulai karo’ (thrash them).

Coming down heavily on red-tapism culture, he told officials that they are servants of the government and he is directly answerable to the people because they have reposed faith in him.

“Why we have this red-tapism, why do all these inspectors come, they take ‘hafta’ (bribe). I tell them to their face, you are (government) servant, I have been elected by people. I am answerable to people. If you commit theft, I will say you are a thief,” Gadkari whose portfolios include road transport and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.

Gadkari then went on to say that he met RTO officials where he asked them to solve the problems faced by the public within a specific time, otherwise he will ask the people to take law into their own hands.

“Today I held a meeting at RTO office here…director and transport commissioner attended. I told them, you solve this problem within eight days, otherwise I will tell people take law into your hands and thrash them (dhulai karo). My teachers have taught me this – throw out the system which does not give justice,” he added.

Gadkari is known for his blunt way of talking. He, however, didn’t elaborate on which problem he was referring to. Gadkari, a former BJP president, currently represents Nagpur in the Lok Sabha. He is one of the most lauded ministers in the Modi Cabinet, thanks to his working style and making efficient use of resources to deliver the works.

The Union minister also asked the entrepreneurs, who attended the convention, to expand their businesses fearlessly and assured that they will not be harassed by government officials.