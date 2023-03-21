Work-from-home scam: Delhi Police arrests two for luring job-seekers, extorting money

Two people were arrested by the Delhi Police for luring job-seekers by posting fake work-from-home schemes online and extorting money. The two persons have been identified as 30-year-old Ankit Rathi and Sudhir Kumar (45).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said that police acted upon the case after receiving a complaint from a person, who came across an Instagram post on ‘earning huge money daily working from home’, who was cheated for more than Rs 9 lakh.

Singh said that when he clicked on the post, he got a WhatsApp number asking him to register on a website through a link. He was told that he had to finish the work given to him on the website, and that was his job.

The victim was told that along with the original sum that was promised, he would also get a commission.

“The victim initially deposited a small amount and was able to withdraw the money along with the commission earned in his bank account but later when the money increased, he was not able to withdraw it and ended up depositing more money into the bank account on the pretext of government tax,” the DCP added, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The accused, police said, have said that they posted job advertisements online, and extorted victims on the pretext of paying for various expenses.