Word ‘Islamia’ being dropped from names of primary schools in Ballia: Officials

Word ‘Islamia’ being dropped from names of primary schools in Ballia (File photo )

The Basic Education Department has started removing the word ‘Islamia’ prefixed to the names of some government primary schools in the Ballia district here, the officials said today.

The exercise has been launched here days after a similar step was initiated in another eastern UP district of Deoria. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Santosh Rai said, “The orders have been issued to six such Islamia primary schools in Siar block (of the district) to remove the word Islamia, prefixed to their names. The schools which were till now observing holiday on Friday instead of Sunday, have also been told to ensure that the school remains closed on Sundays.”

Block Education Officer (Siar) Nirbhay Narayan Singh said six such Islamia primary schools were functioning in Awaya, Kundail, Baspaar Bahorwa, Ubhaanv , Tirnai and Tirnai Badagaav.