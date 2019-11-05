‘Won’t tolerate violence or vandalism’: Bar Council of India warns errant lawyers after attack on policemen outside Delhi’s Saket court

The move came on a day when the Delhi police personnel are protesting against the alleged attack on their colleague outside the Saket court on Monday. (ANI Image)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has condemned the alleged incident that took place outside Delhi’s Saket court on November 4, 2019, where an on-duty policemen was seen being attacked by a group lawyers. The lawyer’s body has claimed that it will not tolerate any sort of misconduct on part of the lawyers. The apex body also asked the leaders of bar associations to identify lawyers and send their details by Wednesday.

“The Bar Council of India will take stern action against any Advocate/ Advocates found involved in any act of violence or vandalism,” read the statement.

The move came on a day when Delhi police personnel are staging an unprecedented protest against the alleged attack on their colleague outside the Saket court on Monday.

Hundreds of police personnel staged a dharna outside the Police headquarters in ITO. The protests lead to traffic snarls at several intersections in the area. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s repeated calls to resume their duties failed to cut any ice with the protesting policemen.

According to reports, two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence against policemen wherein one FIR was filed on the complaint given by the police officer who was thrashed by a lawyer and another on the complaint of a taxi driver who was hit with a steel rod.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Patnaik said, “FIR has been registered in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted. We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns.”

Notably, the lawyer’s body had come heavily on the police after the alleged clash between police personnel and lawyers outside Tis Hazari court.

The IPS Association also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with colleagues subjected to “humiliation” and “assault”. Several former policemen have also supported the protest.

Meanwhile, Congress has questioned the silence of Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether this is BJP’s ‘New India’ and wondered which way the ruling party was taking the country to.