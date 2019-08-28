Won’t tolerate attempts to shut down Indira Canteen scheme, Siddaramaiah tells CM Yediyurappa

Congress slams BJP government in Karnataka for not making any budgetary allocations for the previous government’s pet project of Indira Canteen.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday slammed the BJP government headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for not making any budgetary allocations for the previous Congress government’s pet project of Indira Canteen. In a series of tweets, former Congress’ CM Siddaramaiah said that the party will not tolerate attempts to close the canteens and vowed to fight against the BJP’s deeds.

Alleging that Yediyurappa was ignoring the needs of the poor, he asked, “Mr. BS Yediyurappa, Is your tummy so full that you are ignorant about poor man’s hunger? Or Does your party cater to only elites’ appetite? We shall never tolerate any attempt to axe down Indira Canteen.”

He noted that the Karnataka government budget is more than Rs 2.3 lakh crore, but there was no allocation made for the project. “Is BS Yediyurappa finding it so difficult to accommodate Indira Canteen program by providing just Rs 300-400 crore?” he asked the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the BJP government is on a spree to destroy pro-people schemes and policies introduced by the erstwhile governments. “It was Anna Bhagya then and Indira Canteen now. The decision on Anna Bhagya was withdrawn after our threat against any such move. Our stand on Indira Canteen will not be any different,” he said. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the state government provides free rice free to people living below the poverty line. Recently, CM Yediyurappa ordered a comprehensive review of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Putting out the facts about the Indira Canteen scheme, he said that more than three lakh meals were served each day in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits alone. He said that the programme has alleviated the hunger of many marginalised sections who are the victims of social and economic injustices.

“Any attempt to target the Canteens will worsen urban poverty and poor families’ livelihood,” he said.

The former CM’s reaction comes after Indira Canteen, the pet project of the previous Congress government to provide highly subsidised food to the urban poor, appears to be on the verge of closure as neither the state government nor the BBMP has made any budgetary allocations.

The Indira Canteen scheme, which was named after Congress leader and late PM Indira Gandhi, was launched by the Congress government just ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018. Under this scheme, the government was offering breakfast at Rs 5 and meals twice a day at Rs 10 per plate in the afternoon and night.

According to corporation officials, the threat of closure looms large over 173 Indira canteens and 18 mobile Indira Canteens in Bengaluru where at least 14.47 crore people have had meals.

In 2017-18, the state government announced Rs 100 crore budget for the scheme. The government had paid the entire amount to the BBMP, the nodal agency to run the project. However, the BBMP had to incur an additional expenditure of Rs 24.37 crore. The next year, the government allocated Rs 145 crore for the canteens but released only Rs 115 crore whereas the expenditure was of Rs 137 crore.