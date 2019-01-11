Won’t pay when Centre takes all credit: Mamata Banerjee pulls out of Modi’s flagship health insurance scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to opt out of the Centre’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY) scheme, accusing the BJP of taking credit for the scheme which is funded by the state governments as well. According to a report in The Indian Express, Banerjee said that she will not pay anything and that the BJP government at the Centre will now have to bear the entire cost.

“Today we are withdrawing from the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” Banerjee told crowd while addressing a rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Thursday. “Now, the Centre will have to bear the entire cost of the scheme as we will no longer pay our share of the money. Why should we pay if it (Centre) takes all the credit?” she asked.

Banerjee also sent a letter to the Centre expressing her intent to pull out of the scheme. She said that the state government bears 40% of the cost of the scheme which promises medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore families.

“How can they take credit when the state governments bear 40% of the cost for this scheme?” she questioned.

The West Bengal CM said that the Centre was using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph and BJP election symbol (lotus) on the document of the scheme, adding that the BJP government is sending letters to people from post offices saying that it has done health insurance for them.

“Today I saw a copy of the letter. It mentions the name of the Prime Minister and has his photograph. There is also a logo which looks like the lotus flower. That flower symbolises their corruption and conspiracy. This is very unfortunate,” the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee said that in reality, the healthcare scheme Arogyashree launched by her Trinamool Congress government was miles ahead of the PMJAY. With Banerjee’s decision to pull out of the scheme, West Bengal joins Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, Punjab and Telangana who have not signed a pact with the Centre for the PM’s flagship scheme.