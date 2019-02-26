Won’t let the country bow down, says PM Modi in Churu after IAF hits terror camps in Pak

Country in safe hands, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi after IAF’s airstrikes in Pakistan.

Speaking for the first time after the Indian Air Force demolished a major training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan’s Bagalkot on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he won’t let the country bow down. Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan’s Churu, PM Modi said the country is in safe hands.

“Today is a day to pay homage to India’s bravehearts. Today, from the land of Churu, I want to assure the people of the country that the country is in safe hands,” PM Modi said.

“My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014. I swear by my land I won’t let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down,” he said.

Although PM Modi did not make a direct reference to air strikes, he underlined that nothing was above the nation.

In a swift and precise operation following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack, killing a ‘very large number’ of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama claimed by JeM.

(With inputs from PTI)