Won’t let the country bow down, says PM Modi in Churu after IAF hits terror camps in Pak

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 6:53 PM

In a swift and precise operation following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad's biggest training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.

modi rally churuCountry in safe hands, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi after IAF’s airstrikes in Pakistan.

Speaking for the first time after the Indian Air Force demolished a major training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan’s Bagalkot on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he won’t let the country bow down. Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan’s Churu, PM Modi said the country is in safe hands.

“Today is a day to pay homage to India’s bravehearts. Today, from the land of Churu, I want to assure the people of the country that the country is in safe hands,” PM Modi said.

“My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014. I swear by my land I won’t let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down,” he said.

Also Read: It took IAF jets 19 minutes to demolish Jaish terror camps across LoC

Although PM Modi did not make a direct reference to air strikes, he underlined that nothing was above the nation.

In a swift and precise operation following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack, killing a ‘very large number’ of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama claimed by JeM.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Won’t let the country bow down, says PM Modi in Churu after IAF hits terror camps in Pak
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition