Won’t let the country bow down, says PM Modi in Churu after IAF hits terror camps in Pak

Speaking for the first time after the Indian Air Force demolished a major training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan’s Bagalkot on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he won’t let the country bow down. Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan’s Churu, PM Modi said the country is in safe hands.
“Today is a day to pay homage to India’s bravehearts. Today, from the land of Churu, I want to assure the people of the country that the country is in safe hands,” PM Modi said.
“My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014. I swear by my land I won’t let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down,” he said.
Although PM Modi did not make a direct reference to air strikes, he underlined that nothing was above the nation.
In a swift and precise operation following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack, killing a ‘very large number’ of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama claimed by JeM.
(With inputs from PTI)
