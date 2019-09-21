‘Won’t harm your son’: Babul Supriyo to mother of student who attacked him at Jadavpur University

I need not defend myself against filthy losers like him…it’s nauseating and below my dignity.. my lawyers will deal with him,” the union minister said.

Jadavpur University violence: Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo on Friday said that he will not file an FIR against the student who pulled him by his hair at Jadavpur University on Thursday. His announcement comes after the mother, a cancer patient, of the student made an emotional appeal to the minister to not take any action against her son that may ruin his career.

Reacting to this appeal, Supriyo assured the mother that no action will be taken against her son. He said: “Don’t worry Aunt – I won’t do any harm to your son. I want him to learn a lesson from his mistake. I didn’t file an FIR against anyone – I wouldn’t let anyone,” the minister said in a tweet.

On Thursday, Babul Supriyo was heckled and thrashed by a section of students when he had gone to attend an event organized by ABVP at Jadavpur University. Following the incident, multiple videos surfaced in which the students can be seen heckling the minister. In one such video, a student can be seen pulling Supriyo by his hair.

চিন্তা করবেন না মাসিমা – আমি কোনো ক্ষতি করবো আপনার ছেলের !! ওর ভুল থেকে ও শিক্ষা নিক এটাই চাই ! আমি নিজে কারো বিরুদ্ধে কোনো FIR তো করিইনি – কারোকে করতেও দিইনি – আপনি দুশ্চিন্তা করবেন না – তাড়াতাড়ি সেরে উঠুন মাসিমা ! আমার প্রণাম নেবেন ???? pic.twitter.com/6YBgpKPqpo — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 21, 2019

Posting the picture of the incident, the union minister said: “This is the guy who led the assault in Jadavpur University…we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without ANY PROVOCATION whatsoever from our/my side”.

Meanwhile, the minister has threatened to file a defamation case against CPI leader Md Salim who had alleged that Supriyo misbehaved with a girl during the incident. “He (Salim) has to prove his charge or pay the price. I need not defend myself against filthy losers like him…it’s nauseating and below my dignity.. my lawyers will deal with him,” the union minister said.