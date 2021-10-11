Won’t handle containerised cargo from Iran, Pakistan or Afghanistan: Adani Ports after Rs 20,000-crore drug haul

The move comes after the Adani Group was targeted on social media in the wake of recovery of a huge quantity of drugs by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 16.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday issued a trade advisory stating that it will not be handling any containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This comes a month after nearly 3,000 kilograms of heroin was seized from two containers at Mundra port.

“Please be informed that with effect from November 15, 2021, APSEZ will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice,” stated the advisory signed by Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy.

The move comes after the Adani Group was targeted on social media in the wake of recovery of a huge quantity of drugs by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 16. The Opposition, too, targeted the government over the seizure of drugs, alleging that it was a result of the Narendra Modi government’s ‘friendship’ with big corporates.

The company was then forced to put out a statement on September 21 that read: “APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminal in Mundra or any of our ports.”

“We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group,” the statement had added.

On September 13, around 3,000 kilograms of heroin was seized from two containers at Gujarat’s Mundra port, run by the Adani Group. The consignment had come from Afghanistan, one of the largest illegal producers of opium. The cargo had arrived from Afghanistan via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in the name of a Vijayawada-based trading company. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 6.