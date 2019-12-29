‘Won’t fill NPR, what will you do’: Akhilesh Yadav dares Centre, says people want employment not NRC

With this, Yadav joins the league of other opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee who have been voicing their concerns on NRC and NPR. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he won’t fill the National National Population form. Speaking in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “If the need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form, but the question is if you will support or not. Hum nahi bharte NPR, kya karenge aap (we won’t fill NPR, what will you do)?”

He said that NPR and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against minorities and poor people of the country. “Be it the NPR or the NRC, these are against the poor people, minorities and Muslims of the country,” he said while addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.

“The question is whether we want the NRC or employment? If the need arises, I will be the first person not to fill up any form. If we do not fill-up the form, we will be thrown out. But I will not fill-up the form, you (party workers) say whether you will fill-up the form or not?” Akhilesh Yadav asked SP leaders.

With this, Yadav joins the league of other opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee who have been voicing their concerns on NRC and NPR. The opposition to NRC and NPR began after Parliament cleared the Citizenship Amendment Act. Many parties including some of the BJP allies expressed apprehensions that CItizenship Act would be discriminatory when combined with NRC.

The SP chief today said that the CAA and NRC were being done so that the people did not question the government on the poor state of the economy. He said: “During demonetisation, the government had said corruption would end, but that turned out to be untrue. Due to demonetisation, a number of banks closed down…the GST ruined businesses. The condition is such that the country’s economy has come out of the ICU and gone to the ICCU.”