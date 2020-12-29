Won’t be entering politics due to health reasons, announces Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth had announced that he will enter politics in 2017

Actor-politician Rajinikanth today announced that he won’t be entering politics due to his health reasons. This comes just a day after he was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted following the fluctuations in his blood pressure. Earlier this month, the superstar had announced that he will launch a political party in January 2021.

Rajinikanth had said that the announcement of his political party would be made on December 31. “We will work hard and register a victory,” he had said. This had come three years after he announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017. He had confirmed his intention that he would contest the state assembly election due in 2021.

