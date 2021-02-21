  • MORE MARKET STATS

Won’t be cowed down by CBI notice to wife: Abhishek Banerjee

February 21, 2021 5:15 PM

"If they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the party will not be cowed down by the CBI notice to his wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in a coal pilferage case.

The notice had asked Rujira to be present at their Harish Mukherjee Road residence at 3 pm to reply to queries related to the case.

“If they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet. “We have full faith in the law of the land,” he added.

