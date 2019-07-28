Won’t allow any changes in J-K’s demography: Farooq Abdullah

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar said, unfortunately, no powerful Muslim voice was “allowed to surface” on the political landscape of India and what is happening in Kashmir cannot be singled out.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the party would not allow any changes in the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and any attempt to dilute the “unique identity” of the state would be resisted. “The NC will not allow any changes in the demography of the state and any attempt to dilute Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity will be resisted,” Abdullah said addressing party functionaries and workers at Saloora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

He claimed the unique character of the state has been a scorn in the eyes of those forces that are inimical to the very identity and the integrity of the state. “There are forces whose sole agenda is to dilute the very pluralistic fabric of our state.

It was PDP that allowed the fascists to make inroads in our state. Unfortunately, such forces as are inimical to the identity of our state are using local henchmen to pursue their agenda.The mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as they want to demean and divide the voice of the people particularly the Muslims,” he said.

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar said, unfortunately, no powerful Muslim voice was “allowed to surface” on the political landscape of India and what is happening in Kashmir cannot be singled out. “(NC founder) Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah) had prophesied that after his death, the one-man political outfits will be propped up in every nook and corner of the state.

The main agenda of the right-wing extremists is to eliminate the powerful voice of the Muslims in the state,” he said. The NC president said the people of the state have to make a choice now and the need of the hour is to show unity. “The people of the state have to vote for securing our identity and integrity in the ensuing assembly elections. Our vote will make a difference.

Each vote matters and any boycott will aggravate the problems our state is beset with. In the coming elections, people of the state have to reveal how passionate they are about their unique identity,” he said.