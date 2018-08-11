‘Won’t allow any changes in Article 35A, will fight till my last breath’: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he will not allow anyone to bring changes in Article 35A. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir also said that he will fight to protect Article 35A till his last breath. Speaking to news agency ANI, former Union Minister said, “We won’t allow any changes in article 35A, They only want to strangle us in problems. They can’t change it, the constitutional bench has already told this 2 times, till I don’t go down in my grave I will fight against them.”

This is not the first time that former Chief Minister has extended his support to Article 35A. Earlier, Abdullah had said that any attempt to thwart special status of Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed to succeed. Responding to Abdullah’s statement, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had said that Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution are temporary law and can be removed by Parliament of India without a vote. Farooq Abdullah’s son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also asked the central government to uphold Article 35A of the Constitution.

In its last hearing, the Supreme court had adjourne the hearing on several petitions on Article 35A. The petition was filed by an NGO- ‘We the Citizens’ in 2014. The top court will resume the hearing on August 27.

Article 35A was included in the Indian Constitution by a Presidential order in 1954. The Article grants special rights to all those living in Jammu and Kashmir and all those who lived in the state for a decade anytime since would be considered as its permanent residents.