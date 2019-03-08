Women’s Day 2019: WCD signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry to provide skills training to women

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 12:08 PM

The officials of the two ministries signed the agreement in the presence of WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

WCD signs MoU with Skill Development Ministry to provide skills training to women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Women and Child Development Ministry and the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry entered into an agreement to provide skills training and employment to women.

The officials of the two ministries signed the agreement in the presence of WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Gandhi said the agreement would help women in becoming self-sufficient.

“The WCD Ministry through the Rastriya Manila Kosh (RMK) will identify the skill sets and their geographical relevance which is suitable for enhancing livelihood of women through self-employment,” she said.

Pradhan said the agreement would train thousands of women and promote self-employment or wage employment.

The Skill Development Ministry will provide details of women to the WCD Ministry who have received skill development training and engaged in producing goods or services after their training, he said.

The WCD Ministry through the RMK shall assist such women to on-board into the Mahila e-haat platform, a digital platform for selling products produced by women, according to the details of the agreement.

The RMK and the National Skill Development Council will be the implementing partners on behalf of the two ministries, Gandhi said, adding that the agreement would be valid for a period of three years.

