Women’s Day 2019: Mamata Banerjee takes pride in women representing TMC in Lok Sabha

Mamata takes pride in women representaion of TMC in LS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took pride in her Trinamool Congress for having 35 per cent women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha even as the Women’s Reservation Bill was yet to be passed in Parliament.

“While the Womens Reservation Bill has not yet been passed in #Parliament, I am proud that our party @AITCofficial has 35% women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. We have also reserved 50% seats in local bodies for women candidates #IWD2019,” she tweeted on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Describing women as the “backbone” of our society, Banerjee congratulated women across the world on this day. Emphasising that her government is committed to the empowerment of women, the chief minister said the state government has recently launched ‘Swasthya Sathi’ health insurance smart cards for them.

“We have decided to issue these cards to a woman member of the family, recognising her as the head of the family. #IWD2019,” Banerjee tweeted. International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8 every year.