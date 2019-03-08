Women’s Day 2019: Mamata Banerjee takes pride in women representing TMC in Lok Sabha

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 10:08 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took pride in her Trinamool Congress for having 35 per cent women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha even as the Women's Reservation Bill was yet to be passed in Parliament.

Mamata takes pride in women representaion of TMC in LS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took pride in her Trinamool Congress for having 35 per cent women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha even as the Women’s Reservation Bill was yet to be passed in Parliament.

“While the Womens Reservation Bill has not yet been passed in #Parliament, I am proud that our party @AITCofficial has 35% women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. We have also reserved 50% seats in local bodies for women candidates #IWD2019,” she tweeted on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Describing women as the “backbone” of our society, Banerjee congratulated women across the world on this day. Emphasising that her government is committed to the empowerment of women, the chief minister said the state government has recently launched ‘Swasthya Sathi’ health insurance smart cards for them.

“We have decided to issue these cards to a woman member of the family, recognising her as the head of the family. #IWD2019,” Banerjee tweeted. International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8 every year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Women’s Day 2019: Mamata Banerjee takes pride in women representing TMC in Lok Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition