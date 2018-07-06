Women rescuers to be inducted by NDRF to assist operations

NDRF Director General (DG) Sanjay Kumar. (ANI)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon be inducting women rescuers into its battalion and a proposal has been sent to the Centre to have 47 women rescuers in each of its 12 battalions to assist rescue operations, The Indian Express reported.

NDRF Director General (DG) Sanjay Kumar visited Vadodara on Thursday to take stock of the state battalion’s preparedness for the monsoon. On his visit, he said, “The idea of inducting women personnel is to develop a rapport with the women victims during rescue operations. We have women doctor and other members in service. Till now we do not have any full-fledged team of rescuers.”

NDRF had appointed the first woman commanding officer of its full-operational battalion in Arakonam Tamil Nadu.

The NDRF Vadodara unit is being transformed into the force’s headquarters in Gujarat in the meantime whereas Gandhinagar will probably be a regional unit. Deputy Commandant of Jarod, Ranvir Mishra had said on the occasion that the idea of developing the headquarter in Vadodara is because of its central position and easy accessibility in Gujarat. The development will be carried out in two phases. The primary phase will involve residential and official infrastructure whereas the second will be putting utilities.

Four extra battalions will soon be starting in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR, alongside 12 battalions which are already operational, the report added.