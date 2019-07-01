Women power: Keshni Arora succeeds two sisters to Haryana chief secretary post

Following her lead, several other states and central government organisations also implemented such a system.

The Haryana government recently appointed senior IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora as Chief Secretary — a post that has been occupied by Keshni’s two sisters in the past. With this, Keshni became the third sister to hold the top administrative post in the northern state. Nowhere else in the country, such a top post has been occupied by three sisters of the same family.

This happening in Haryana is also important as the state is known for its conservative patriarchal society.

A 1983-batch IAS officer, Keshni Arora replaced DS Dhesi as chief secretary as the latter retired on Sunday. Before being elevated to the top post, Keshni had been Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) in Haryana. She will hold this post till September 30, 2020.

After taking over, Keshni spoke to The Indian Express and said: “Good governance and transparency in the system will be my top priority…I will focus on implementing flagship schemes of the central and state government apart from working for inclusive growth.” Keshni’s two other sisters — Meenakshi Anand Chaudhary and Urvashi Gulati — have retired now.

Meenakshi was a 1969-batch IAS officer and was the first woman to hold the post of Chief Secretary of Haryana. Later, Urvashi Gulati occupied the top post. What is even more interesting is that their father JC Anand was a Professor who taught Political Science at Panjab University, and all three sisters were his students. Keshni attributes her success to her parents and the foundation they set for the three Anand siblings.

Speaking about her parents, Keshni said: “My mother, a housewife, always used to say that it is studying that makes a difference. Both parents were the source of motivation for us.” JC Anand passed away three years ago and her mother died earlier. All three sisters had topped their post graduation in Political Science and also cleared their Civil Services Exams in the first attempt itself and were given the Haryana cadre.

Keshni Anand Arora also topped in the girl’s category in IAS batch of the year 1983. She has done MBA from the University of Western Sydney in Australia and was made the first lady Deputy Commissioner in the state in 1990. She was given the responsibility to head administration in Yamunanagar.

During her tenure as Deputy Commissioner, Arora implemented adult literacy through voluntary organisations besides handling law and order during the Mandal Commission protests.

As Principal Secretary Tourism, the 1983-batch IAS officer undertook an initiative to introduce an online system for reservation of Haryana Tourism rooms and online payment gateway facilities. Following her lead, several other states and central government organisations also implemented such a system.