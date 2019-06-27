Women back Akash Vijayvargiya, accuse civic officials of misbehaviour

Akash Vijayvargiya, was arrested when he attacked a municipal official with a bat while opposing demolition of a house in Ganji Compound area. (PTI Photo)

A day after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested here for assaulting an official during a demolition drive, the women whose house was to be pulled down said it was the result of `misbehaviour’ by civic officials. Akash, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested Wednesday when he attacked a municipal official with a bat while opposing demolition of a house in Ganji Compound area. Sapna Shrivansh (40) and two other women from the family which lives in the house held a press conference Thursday and supported the MLA.

“Our family has been living in this rented house for 80 years. It was declared dilapidated by the municipal corporation and we were asked to vacate it within two days. We sought more time but the corporation did not heed our request,” Shrivansh said. The demolition team entered the house forcibly and “misbehaved” with the women of the family, she alleged.

The other two women said that Akash Vijayvargiya reached the spot after learning about what was happening and opposed the demolition. “He took up the bat to protect women,” said one of them.

“We lodged a complaint against corporation officials at MG Road Police Station today. But the police has not registered a case so far,” said Sapna Shrivansh. When contacted, police station in-charge Rajendra Chaturvedi said, “We are investigating the complaint. Suitable steps would be taken after investigation.” Municipal officials denied the allegation that the demolition team misbehaved with anyone.

The house was in a dilapidated condition and a notice had been issued earlier to its occupants to vacate it but they were not ready to budge, officials said. Organizations of government employees submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner Thursday protesting the assault by the BJP MLA. Municipal employees also sported black badges in protest. Vijayvargiya, who was caught on camera assaulting a municipal official Wednesday during the fracas, had alleged that the officials misbehaved with women.