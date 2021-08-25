Woman who accused BSP MP Atul Rai of rape passes away; family alleges harassment

The woman had alleged that Rai called her to his apartment in Varanasi on March 7, 2018, and sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)

The 24-year-old woman who has allegedly set herself on fire along with a friend outside the Supreme Court last week, succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday.

The woman had sustained 85 per cent burns in the self-immolation bid on August 16. The man, 27, had suffered 65 per cent burns and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Both were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The woman, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, had come to Delhi with her friend on August 16. Before setting themselves on fire the same day, they recorded a Facebook Live video, wherein the woman said she had lodged a rape case against BSP MP Atul Rai, and alleged that senior IPS officers and a judge from Uttar Pradesh were “part of a nexus”.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that the man and the woman took the extreme step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case. In her Facebook video, the woman had mentioned the warrant and that she had been summoned by the judge.

In March, the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of her rape case from Allahabad to Delhi for a fair trial and claimed that she faced a threat to her life. Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in the forgery case based on a complaint filed by Rai’s brother.