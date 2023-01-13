‘Woman urinated on herself’: Air India incident accused Shankar Mishra’s bizarre claim in Delhi court

Shankar Mishra, the main accused in the Air India urination incident, on Friday told a Delhi court that it was not him, but his elderly woman co-passenger who “urinated on herself”, reported ANI.

Mishra, allegedly drunk, is accused of walking up to the complainant’s seat on a New York-Delhi business class Air India flight and urinating on her. The senior citizen also alleged that the flight attendants did not cooperate with her.

A sessions court in Delhi today resumed hearing on the Delhi Police’s revision plea challenging the magisterial court’s order of January 7 denying the custody of Mishra.

“The complainant woman’s seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a dancer, 80 per cent of them have this issue,” Mishra’s counsel told the court, according to ANI.

The Sessions court judge asked for a diagram of the flight seating, and said that it is “not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other”.

“Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat,” the judge told the counsel.

Meanwhile, counsel for Delhi Police submitted that police custody of accused Mishra is needed to establish the chain of events.