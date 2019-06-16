Woman thrashed in Muktsar: Congress councillor among 7 held, CM Amarinder Singh promises stern action

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has assured that strict against will be taken against a Congress councillor and his relatives who dragged out a woman out of her home in Muktsar and thrashed in a full public view. Singh tweeted that no one is above the law and that the prime accused in the case has been arrested. On Friday, video of a woman in Muktsar being beaten up by relatives of a Congress leader went viral on the internet. Reports say that the woman was dragged out of her home and thrashed using belts and sticks. According to police, the accused persons are relative of Congress councillor from ward no. 29 Rakesh Chaudhary. On Saturday, police claimed that they have so far arrested seven of the 10 accused which also includes Chaudhary. \u201cAccused in the video from Muktsar have been arrested by Punjab Police and booked for attempt to murder u\/s 307 IPC. No one is above the law and such acts of violence will not be tolerated,\u201d the CM said in a tweet on Saturday along with a copy of FIR. The FIR shows that 10 persons have been slapped with charges of attempt to murder, outraging the modesty of women and criminal conspiracy. Muktsar SSP Manjeet Singh Dhessi said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon. "We are investigating the case. Crimes against women will not be tolerated at any cost.\u201d According to a report in The Indian Express, the complaint said that Chaudhary\u2019s brothers Sunny, Suresh and few others had gone to the lady's residence to collect Rs 23,000 from her which she had borrowed from them on interest. After a few minutes, they dragged her out of her house and started thrashing her with belts and sticks and kicked her as well. The entire incident was captured using a mobile phone camera by the victim's son. The four-minute video later went viral on social media. The victim's brother confirmed that she had taken money from Chaudhary\u2019s family on 5% interest. He said that she had returned most of it but still they were asking for more. Earlier in the day, Chaudhary in a message on social media said that the video was not depicting the truth and was being played to defame his family. The Congress councillor also demanded a probe by an independent agency to reveal facts. He said that before this incident, Sunny\u2019s wife had gone to meet the lady and her family misbehaved with her. "Later, a few persons went to talk to her about the incident. They are our relatives, my brother himself went to police after the incident. The matter needs to be probed properly before levelling charges on us,\u201d the Congress leader said. Meanwhile, a member of the Punjab Women Commission (PWC) and several local Aam Aadmi Party leaders visited the victim at a hospital in Muktsar where she was admitted after the incident.