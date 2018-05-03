Woman slips to death at Nandi Hills, narrow escape for 53-year-old husband

(Representational Image, Source: IE)

A 53-year-old man who went to Nandi Hills for vacations with his wife accidentally slipped and tumbled down on Tuesday evening. The man, however, survived. M Kumar, a catering contractor, and J Sunita, 50, had gone to Bengaluru to visit their relatives. They decided to have some time off and visit the Hills on Tuesday. At around 6:30 PM in the evening, they went near a rocky place behind Mayura Hotel and sat there. About 20 minutes later, the couple decided to go back home.

However, when Sunita got up, one of her slippers went away. As she bent forward to pick it up, she lost her balance and slipped. “She screamed and started falling into the gorge. I held her arm, but lost control. I fell into an adjacent gorge and got stuck between boulders. I sustained head injuries and lost consciousness,” Kumar told police, according to a report by TOI.

Kumar regained consciousness at around 10 PM and returned to the hotel. Kumar said that the boulders where he got stuck must have been around 50ft below. He said that the moonlight helped him find the pathway through the shrubs. Kumar reportedly spotted the hotel by its lights and crawled his way back up.

“The boulders where I got stuck must be around 50ft below. On regaining consciousness, I checked my watch; it was around 10pm. I wriggled out, searched for a pathway through the shrubs and spotted the hotel by its lights,” he said.

He informed the hotel staff about the incident who alerted the cops at the Nandi Hills outpost. Police started looking for his wife and brought a drone camera from Chikkaballapura on Wednesday morning.

After hours of struggle, they finally located Sunita’s body at around 4 PM (21 hours after the incident) in the shrubs near Muneshwara temple, around 350ft below. The police have ruled out any foul play and said that the husband’s injuries and broken nose ‘are consistent with his version’.