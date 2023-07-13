Watch VIDEO: Woman slaps Haryana MLA during visit to flood-affected areas, asks ‘Why have you come now?’

Furious over the recent floods in Haryana, a woman slapped Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh on Wednesday, when he was taking stock of the situation in Guhla.

“Why have you come now?”, she asked as she slapped the MLA. She was purportedly angered over the breach of a ‘bundh (small dam)’ that led to water entering the area, causing floods.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The MLA can be seen surrounded by many people when the woman came forward and slapped him.

Reacting to the incident, the JJP MLA said that he was accosted by people when he went to take stock of the flood situation in a village. JJP is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Haryana.

“The woman said that had I wanted, the ‘bundh’ would not have breached. Though I explained to her that it was a natural calamity and there had been heavy rains during the past few days,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

He said he has “forgiven” the woman for her action, and will not be taking any legal action against her. “I don’t want any action (to be taken) for what she did. I have forgiven her,” he said.

Several states in North India, including Haryana, have seen widespread rainfall over the past few days. Relief measures are underway as several villages in Punjab and Haryana remain affected by the overflowing Ghaggar river after heavy rainfall.