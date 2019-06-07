Woman set on fire by husband in Nagaland; NCW seeks report from police

After reports emerged that a woman was reportedly set on fire in Nagaland, the National Commission for Women has sought a report on the action taken by the Nagaland police, news agency PTI reported.

Taking note of the serious matter, the NCW on Thursday expressed its concern over the matter and approached Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer for the report. “Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may be investigated and the Commission may be apprised about the actions taken in the matter,” NCW member Soso Shaiza wrote in a letter addressed to Longkumer.

As per the local news portal, The Morung Express, the incident took place on June 2 (Sunday) after an argument broke out between the couple while the wife was preparing dinner at their place. Police have registered the case but the accused husband is on the run.

According to reports, the victim is stable and undergoing treatment at the Dimapur Civil Hospital.